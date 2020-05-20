National

Witnesses to fatal NSW dog attack sought

By AAP Newswire

Police are still investigating the death of a 91-year-old woman killed in a dog attack on the NSW South Coast almost two months ago.

The attack on March 29 involved three dogs and five people, including the elderly woman who suffered serious injuries and died at the scene on Collingwood Beach at Vincentia.

The dogs were seized by Shoalhaven City Council rangers and the owners have been assisting police with their inquiries.

A 47-year-old man and three women aged 29, 73 and 79 were taken to hospital suffering lacerations and bite marks.

All four have since been released although the two older women continue to recover from their injuries at home.

Superintendent Greg Moore says the dogs are believed to be a bullmastiff crossbreed.

"That's certainly one aspect that we'll be looking into as part of our investigation and report to the coroner," Supt Moore said on Wednesday.

He said it was a timely reminder to ensure dogs with a more "savage nature" are controlled appropriately.

"You have them certainly secure in the yards and adequate fencing to ensure the animals can't escape from the yard and if they're out, they're out on a leash," he said.

Supt Moore said the dogs involved in the attack have been put down.

Officers are still investigating the incident and are seeking witnesses to the attack or anyone who may have encountered the dogs previously.

Two of the dogs are described as medium-sized and brindle-coloured while the third is white with brown patches.

Bullmastiffs are known for their large size, solid build and short muzzle.

