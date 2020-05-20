National

Rescue for stranded Tasmanian hikers

By AAP Newswire

World heritage wilderness in Tasmania - AAP

1 of 1

A rescue is underway for a pair of hikers stranded overnight in rugged terrain in Tasmania's mountainous wilderness.

A 19-year-old woman from Rosebery was hiking with a 20-year-old man near the summit of Mt Murchison in the state's west on Tuesday afternoon when she suffered a medical episode and called triple zero about 1.40pm.

The Westpac rescue helicopter was dispatched but high winds and rain on the mountain prevented the chopper from reaching the pair.

A search and rescue walking team reached them about 8.30pm, with more rescuers including members from the State Emergency Service, arriving at 10pm.

Due to the significant wind and rain, they all remained on the mountain overnight.

At 7am on Wednesday another rescue team including SES members, set off to help with the rescue, Tasmania Police said.

When the additional rescue team reaches the party, the rescue will begin.

The Westpac helicopter is on standby, waiting for a break in the weather on the mountain to help with the rescue if conditions permit.

