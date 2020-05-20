National

Katter calls for end to Qld Olympic bid

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland federal MP says Brisbane's bid to host the 2032 Olympics should be scrapped as the state struggles with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

Independent MP for Kennedy Bob Katter has labelled the bid a waste of money and resources as thousands try to survive without work.

"If it was a stupid idea to sink billions into a Brisbane Olympic games before COVID-19 then, it is infinitely more stupid now," Mr Katter said on Wednesday.

"Should we spend the next decade restarting a manufacturing sector, commencing nation-building infrastructure, and getting Australians back to work? Or should we spend the next ten years preparing for a two-week sporting event?"

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's government in December announced plans to push ahead with developing a case for the International Olympic Committee.

The government said it would mean 130,000 jobs for Queenslanders in the preparation stage and delivery of the international sporting event.

Ms Palaszczuk suggested it could deliver $7.4 billion in economic benefits for the state, with 3.2 billion people forecast to tune in.

However, her office declined to comment on whether the bid would go ahead as the state faces massive debt in the face of the pandemic.

Latest articles

News

Violet Town couple’s online food network booms amid COVID-19

When Violet Town’s Kirsten Larsen and Serenity Hill launched Open Food Network in 2012, a pandemic wasn’t in their wildest dreams. And yet, they knew a shock to mainstream food supply chains was coming. But when it did inevitably arrive, they...

Charmayne Allison
News

Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

Two staff members from Kyabram District Health Services (KDHS) have tested positive to COVID-19. KDHS confirmed the news in a Facebook post tonight. It is not clear whether these cases are in addition – or include – the staff member who tested...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton to glow orange to pay tribute to our local heroes

The Greater Shepparton region will glow orange and yellow tonight to honour State Emergency Service and Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad volunteers. As part of Wear Orange Wednesday, Greater Shepparton City Council will turn the Eastbank Centre...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic official regrets tweet distraction

A Victorian deputy chief health officer says she regrets the distraction she caused by likening coronavirus to Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia.

AAP Newswire