Victorian parliament to resume in June

By AAP Newswire

After adjourning due to coronavirus, Victorian Parliament will return to scheduled sittings from the start of June.

Parliament last sat on April 23 to pass emergency legislation in response to the deadly virus.

On Wednesday it was announced both houses will sit from June 2 to 4 and 16 to 18.

Parliament will then break for the previously scheduled winter recesses before returning on August 4.

But restrictions will be in place - additional cleaning will be done, reduced numbers of MPs will be allowed in the chambers and staff numbers will be reduced to aid social distancing.

Sitting dates are subject to change, depending on the spread of coronavirus and the advice of the chief health officer.

