Don’t tie trade to virus inquiry: minister

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has called on China not to conflate trade issues with a diplomatic spat over an international coronavirus inquiry.

The World Health Assembly has adopted a resolution to establish the global investigation in Geneva with the support of 137 nations.

Australia has declared the inquiry has a clear mandate to look at the origins of the virus, an issue that sparked a deepening rift with China.

Bloomberg reports Chinese officials are considering stricter checks for some seafood, oats and fruit and state media could encourage consumer boycotts.

Senator Payne said Australian exports would always comply with other countries' rules.

"We would be disappointed if there was any process of conflating these issues," she told ABC radio on Wednesday.

"We deal with the trade issues on their merits as they stand.

"We will engage respectfully. Most importantly though, we will always protect Australia's national interest."

China has slapped an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley and banned imports from four major abattoirs as relations soured between the two nations.

The inquiry resolution does not mention China, instead committing to an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the pandemic.

China eventually supported the European Union motion after weeks of anger towards Australia over its push for an inquiry.

Senator Payne last month warned the World Health Organisation leading the investigation would be "a bit poacher and gamekeeper".

But she is now comfortable with the organisation's independent oversight advisory committee conducting the inquiry.

"They serve in their personal (capacity). They are not, if you like part, of the WHO structure."

China escalated its war of words with Australia on Tuesday, rejecting Australia's claims the inquiry vindicated the government's stance.

"The draft resolution on COVID-19 to be adopted by the World Health Assembly is totally different from Australia's proposal of an independent international review," an embassy spokesman told AAP.

"To claim the WHA's resolution a vindication of Australia's call is nothing but a joke."

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said coronavirus, which has claimed millions of jobs and hundreds of thousands of lives globally, should be taken more seriously.

"Australia is not going to engage in cheap politicking over an issue as important as COVID-19," he told Sky News.

"I would have thought the appropriate response from China's ambassador in Australia would have been to welcome these outcomes."