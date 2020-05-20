National

PM seeks to expand exports to India

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - AAP

Australia will pursue agreements with India aimed at expanding export markets when the leaders of both countries meet by video-link next month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit on June 4, after Mr Morrison's planned visit to India in January was cancelled due to the bushfires crisis, The Australian reported on Wednesday.

They are expected to complete a defence agreement on reciprocal access to bases and co-operation on military technology projects.

A new education partnership is also on the cards as are Australian plans to export more goods to India, including agricultural products.

The summit comes in the wake of the government's recent diplomatic upset with China, which has imposed prohibitive tariffs on Australian barley imports.

