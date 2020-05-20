Vic aged-care centres await virus results

Four aged-care facilities in Melbourne are awaiting the results of further coronavirus test results after they were forced into lockdown.

Residents and staff at three of the Melbourne aged care homes will be tested for the virus while contact tracing is under way.

Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen has confirmed three aged-care residents have tested positive.

Another facility told AAP it is in lockdown as it awaits test results for two residents.

A resident at Lynden Aged Care at Camberwell was diagnosed while being treated at a metropolitan hospital, prompting the facility to shut its doors to visitors on Tuesday.

Close contacts of the infected resident have been ordered to quarantine at home, the Department of Health confirmed

HammondCare's Caulfield Village also went into lockdown after a resident in its dementia ward tested positive on Monday, before a second swab came back negative on Tuesday.

It follows a similar situation at the Villa Maria Aged Care Home at Bundoora, where a resident who was taken to hospital at the weekend with a fever returned an inconclusive test result.

A subsequent test showed the resident did not have COVID-19.

The facility is in lockdown and the resident is isolating in their room as they await the result of two more tests.

Meanwhile two residents at MiCare facilities Margriet Manor and Overbeek Lodge, both in Kilsyth, have been tested for coronavirus.

The residents had shown "flu-like symptoms", the facility's chief executive Petra Neeleman said in a statement.

Those facilities are in lockdown as MiCare awaits the results.

Seven people tested positive to coronavirus on Tuesday, with the state's total number of infections at 1573.