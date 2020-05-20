Regional NSW travel to recommence June 1

NSW residents will be able to head to the state's regions for holidays in less than a fortnight under a relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Recreational regional travel within the state will be allowed again from June 1, The Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Under current NSW public health orders, regional travel for holidays is banned.

Queensland has flagged border closures with southern states could remain until at least September due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting despair from tourism groups.

"Even if some states don't let us travel there we'll invite the other states here," Premier Gladys Berejiklian told The Daily Telegraph.

"If people are spending their dollars locally that has huge opportunities for us. The key is keeping people in jobs."

Ms Berejiklian is expected to announce the date on Wednesday, 7 News reported on Tuesday.

NSW on Tuesday recorded its 49th COVID-19 death, a 93-year-old female resident at the Newmarch House nursing home.

The elderly woman's death is the 17th at the Anglicare-run facility in western Sydney and takes the national death toll to 100.

Meanwhile, NSW public schools will return to the classroom full time on Monday, two months after restrictions forced around 800,000 children to study remotely.

Some independent and Catholic schools will also return full-time on Monday while others are working towards a June 1 return date.

Assemblies and excursions will remain off the table, non-essential school visitors will be banned and parents have been warned not to linger at the school gate.

Principals will be in charge of ensuring pick-up and drop-off protocols, as well as recess and lunch rules, adhere to social distancing requirements.

Face-to-face learning resumed across NSW last week for Year 12 students at state and independent schools, but only for an average of three to four days a week. Other year groups were allowed to return once a week.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell says from next week, the pandemic would not be considered an adequate excuse to keep children at home.

NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said the union had not been consulted before the government's decision to return to full-time schooling.

He said teachers had already planned for the previously announced staggered return to school, with face-to-face learning gradually scaled up throughout Term 2.

NSW reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday from about 5300 tests, with five people in intensive care.