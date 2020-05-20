National

Minister sees vivid Australian-made future

By AAP Newswire

KAREN ANDREWS - AAP

Australia's manufacturers will be in the hot seat after the coronavirus pandemic passes if predictions of a return in focus to quality over quantity come to fruition.

But Industry Minister Karen Andrews wants them to make the most of the opportunity while government gets out of their way, rather than props them up.

Traditional manufacturing should follow the tech sector and wear the label "disruptor" as a badge of honour, Ms Andrews believes.

The pandemic has proven how nimble and willing to pivot Australian manufacturing can be.

"There's a real sense that in a post-COVID world, where norms have indeed been disrupted, there will be an adjustment of our fast, disposable, retail approach - a return to quality over quantity," Ms Andrews will tell the National Press Club on Wednesday.

"This sort of disruption would indeed be a great opportunity for Australian manufacturing to compete on value, not cost."

She wants to see more value-adding work in Australia, saying the country exports far too much of its raw materials.

But the biggest help the government could give the sector would be simplifying regulation and fast-tracking their interactions.

"Manufacturing Australia cite the fact that a factory can be proposed, approved, built and operational in America in less time than it takes to jump the very first approval hurdle in Australia. That's simply not good enough," the minister will say.

One of the big lessons from the coronavirus crisis should be what is possible if governments facilitate rather than over-regulate.

"Things that would normally take years, can actually be achieved in weeks when the will is there."

Ms Andrews says discussions about specific policies for the sector's future are continuing.

