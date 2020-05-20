National

Qld mines manslaughter law to go to vote

By AAP Newswire

Legislation that would introduce an industrial manslaughter offence to Queensland's resources industry is expected to clear parliament this week.

A vote on the government's bill would come as the lives of four miner workers seriously injured while working at Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine at Moranbah on May 6 hang in the balance.

Others have died in separate incidents across the state.

The industrial manslaughter charge would carry a maximum 20-year sentence for company heads and fines of up to $10 million for firms found to have been negligent.

Debate and a vote on the bill is expected on Wednesday.

