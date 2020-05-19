National

SA borders to open based on other states

By AAP Newswire

South Australian borders will stay closed until other states and territories "perform" and eradicate COVID-19 community transmission, the premier says.

Despite Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham urging state borders to reopen, Premier Steven Marshall was once again quick to shut down the idea.

He said with other jurisdictions continuing to record new cases and local transmission, it remained a threat to SA which has no active cases.

"Opening up the borders would make us susceptible to that," Mr Marshall said.

"We don't have a date on it and it really does depend on how the other states perform.

"There will come a time when the other states catch up to the position we're in SA and at that point, we do want to open our borders.

"But at this stage, we won't be opening them any time soon."

He said if other states continued to increase their testing and contact tracing capability, decrease their new cases and eliminate their community transmission then the state government would be quick to act.

Mr Marshall said South Australians wanted the borders to remain closed because they wanted to feel safe.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday suggested borders could remain closed until September.

However, Mr Birmingham said if the country continued with its success in containing the virus, borders should reopen well before then.

"When border restrictions were imposed along with a range of other restrictions, the country was recording significant daily new cases," he told reporters in Adelaide.

"We now see very few daily new cases.

"I respect the fact that states have got to go through the process of reopening right now.

"But if in a few weeks or a couple of months' time, we've successfully implemented those next stages and there's been no uptick in cases, then reopening borders is the logical next step to take."

South Australia had no infections reported on Tuesday, with the state's total remaining at 439, with four deaths and 435 cases have recovered.

So far, more than 81,000 people have been tested.

