More jail for child-molesting ex-teacher

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the District Court in Perth (file image) - AAP

A former teacher who sexually abused young family members as young as four has been handed a nine-year jail sentence in Western Australia.

The 57-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the three victims, is already behind bars for molesting two other children.

The District Court of WA heard the offences were against boys and girls, and occurred over decades.

On one occasion, he plied a victim with alcohol before abusing him. On another, he used force.

"These offences involved a significant abuse of trust," Judge Felicity Davis said.

"You took advantage of your position of trust to deprive each child of his or her innocence for your own sexual gratification."

She said the man had not expressed any remorse for his crimes, shown any insight into the offending or made any effort to rehabilitate.

Judge Davis made the sentence cumulative on the man's current five-year jail term. He will be eligible for parole after serving 12 years.

