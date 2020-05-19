National

Love rival murderer sacks another lawyer

By AAP Newswire

Daniel Carrington (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man convicted of murdering a love rival by repeatedly stabbing him in the chest has sacked another lawyer and ranted in a Perth court, forcing his sentencing to be delayed again.

Daniel James Carrington claimed during his Western Australian Supreme Court trial that he acted in self-defence against father-of-four Benjamin Egan in Northbridge in April 2017, but a jury found him guilty of murder.

CCTV footage showed part of the attack, followed by Carrington leaving the Foundation Housing building, then running away. He later turned himself in to police.

Carrington, who has fired multiple lawyers during the drawn-out legal process, claims he believed at the time that he was going to be harmed.

Representing himself on Tuesday, Carrington became uncooperative and Justice Michael Corboy adjourned the case again until Wednesday.

During a previous sentencing hearing, Carrington said: "I guess I don't really trust lawyers."

The jury heard Mr Egan and Carrington had previously been neighbours but their friendship soured after Carrington had a brief sexual relationship with Mr Egan's partner, Amanda Wilson, when they separated for a while.

Mr Egan also allegedly broke into Carrington's storage unit and owed him money.

Carrington testified Mr Egan had previously tried to attack him, including an attempted stabbing.

Ms Wilson told the jury the final couple of years of her relationship with Mr Egan were marred by his methylamphetamine use.

She said the men had previously fought, including an incident in September 2016 when Carrington was armed with a knife.

Latest articles

National

Love rival murderer sacks another lawyer

Sentencing has been delayed again for Perth murderer Daniel James Carrington after he sacked another lawyer and went on a rant in court.

AAP Newswire
National

Newmarch death takes COVID-19 toll to 100

The Anglicare-run Newmarch House in Sydney has confirmed another elderly resident infected with COVID-19 has died bringing the national death toll to 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Fines have struck ‘balance’: Vic minister

Victorian police have stung more than 5600 people with COVID-19 related fines, with the police minister believing they have struck a good balance.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic official regrets tweet distraction

A Victorian deputy chief health officer says she regrets the distraction she caused by likening coronavirus to Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia.

AAP Newswire