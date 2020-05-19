Love rival murderer sacks another lawyer

A man convicted of murdering a love rival by repeatedly stabbing him in the chest has sacked another lawyer and ranted in a Perth court, forcing his sentencing to be delayed again.

Daniel James Carrington claimed during his Western Australian Supreme Court trial that he acted in self-defence against father-of-four Benjamin Egan in Northbridge in April 2017, but a jury found him guilty of murder.

CCTV footage showed part of the attack, followed by Carrington leaving the Foundation Housing building, then running away. He later turned himself in to police.

Carrington, who has fired multiple lawyers during the drawn-out legal process, claims he believed at the time that he was going to be harmed.

Representing himself on Tuesday, Carrington became uncooperative and Justice Michael Corboy adjourned the case again until Wednesday.

During a previous sentencing hearing, Carrington said: "I guess I don't really trust lawyers."

The jury heard Mr Egan and Carrington had previously been neighbours but their friendship soured after Carrington had a brief sexual relationship with Mr Egan's partner, Amanda Wilson, when they separated for a while.

Mr Egan also allegedly broke into Carrington's storage unit and owed him money.

Carrington testified Mr Egan had previously tried to attack him, including an attempted stabbing.

Ms Wilson told the jury the final couple of years of her relationship with Mr Egan were marred by his methylamphetamine use.

She said the men had previously fought, including an incident in September 2016 when Carrington was armed with a knife.