Newmarch death takes COVID-19 toll to 100

By AAP Newswire

Anglicare's Newmarch House aged care home in Kingswood, near Penrith - AAP

Another elderly resident of the Newmarch House nursing home in Sydney has died after becoming infected with COVID-19, taking the national death toll to 100.

Operator Anglicare confirmed the 93-year-old woman died on Tuesday morning bringing the NSW tally to 49.

Seventeen residents have died from COVID-19 at the western Sydney nursing home where some 70 people have been infected with the virus.

"Our deepest sympathies go to the resident's family as they grieve the loss of their loved one," Anglicare said in a statement.

"We are devastated at the passing of this well-loved member of the Newmarch House community."

Two additional Newmarch House residents died earlier this month after contracting but being cleared of the virus. They are not included in the state's official coronavirus death toll.

