National

Fines have struck ‘balance’: Vic minister

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian police have struck a "good balance" by stinging more than 5600 people with fines for breaching coronavirus restrictions, the state's police minister has declared.

Lisa Neville issued the defence while being grilled by a parliamentary committee investigating Victoria's response to COVID-19.

Since late March, Victoria Police have had the power to issue fines of up to $1652 to individuals and up to $9913 for businesses found to have breached the chief health officer's directives.

There had been 5604 such infringements added to Fines Victoria's system by Sunday, valued at more than $8 million, Department of Justice and Community Safety Secretary Rebecca Falkingham revealed on Tuesday.

Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton later noted that of those fines, 337 have been withdrawn or cancelled and 165 have been paid in full.

There have been 437 people or businesses who have asked for their fine to be reviewed.

Businesses account for 37 of the fines.

Officers have completed about 47,185 coronavirus-related spot checks in total, with 69,286 calls made to the COVID-19 police assistance line.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said the number of fines issued, compared to how many spot checks were performed, showed Victoria Police had struck a "pretty good balance".

"While people were overwhelmingly saying you need to do more to enforce, police were saying we need to get this right, and they did," she told the Public Affairs and Estimates Committee.

"They have used their discretion, they have looked at the directive, where they needed to they have looked for advice from the chief health officer around those directives, and absolutely have got this right and saved lives."

The minister said while there were a handful of fines police wish hadn't happened, the 16,000-strong force ought to be thanked for their contribution to handling the health crisis.

Police have also been running a separate operation focused on curbing family violence during the period, which has involved about 2506 checks on known victims and 1084 checks on known perpetrators.

Trends observed include increased first time incidents, incidents involving parents and children and between siblings.

Through the operation, 495 family violence offences have been detected so far.

Officers have also been focused on people sexually abusing their children or accessing child exploitation material, after an Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation report found an increase in these crimes during the pandemic.

Latest articles

National

Love rival murderer sacks another lawyer

Sentencing has been delayed again for Perth murderer Daniel James Carrington after he sacked another lawyer and went on a rant in court.

AAP Newswire
National

Newmarch death takes COVID-19 toll to 100

The Anglicare-run Newmarch House in Sydney has confirmed another elderly resident infected with COVID-19 has died bringing the national death toll to 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Fines have struck ‘balance’: Vic minister

Victorian police have stung more than 5600 people with COVID-19 related fines, with the police minister believing they have struck a good balance.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic official regrets tweet distraction

A Victorian deputy chief health officer says she regrets the distraction she caused by likening coronavirus to Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia.

AAP Newswire