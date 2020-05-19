National

Ron Medich appeals enemy murder conviction

By AAP Newswire

The jury which convicted Sydney millionaire Ron Medich of murder and intimidation should have had a reasonable doubt about his guilt, his barrister has told the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal.

The verdicts were "unsafe and unsatisfactory" and unjustified "excess" on the part of the Crown resulted in a miscarriage of justice, Bret Walker SC said on Tuesday.

The property developer was jailed in the NSW Supreme Court in June 2018 for 39 years with a non-parole period of 30 years.

The now 72-year-old was found guilty of the contract murder of his business foe, Michael McGurk, who was shot dead outside his Sydney home in September 2009, and the intimidation of Kimberley McGurk almost a year later.

The jury accepted the evidence of Medich's former confidant, Lucky Gattellari, who said Medich masterminded and financed the shooting of the 45-year-old businessman.

Mr McGurk was gunned down after he and Medich had become embroiled in ongoing and protracted legal battles involving millions of dollars.

Mr Walker said Gattellari's credibility and reliability was at the heart of the jury's consideration of the charges.

He listed inconsistencies and contradictions in evidence by Gattellari, who said Medich initiated the single joint criminal enterprise to murder and intimidate and later supplied the finance.

The Crown had an obligation to give the jury a complete version of its case, Mr Walker said.

But it did not call evidence from Haissam Safetli - who admitted the murder and intimidation - or his brother Bassam Safetli, testimony which could have contradicted Gattellari.

Without hearing from those witnesses, a jury could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt, Mr Walker said.

The hearing continues.

