National

Facebook, Google forced to bargain on news

By AAP Newswire

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's competition watchdog has promised to even up the market imbalance between news organisations and tech giants.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is seeking feedback on a wide range of issues with a mandatory code of conduct, which will be in place later this year.

The rules will force Google and Facebook to pay for news content.

ACCC chair Rod Sims says the new regime would allow media organisations to bargain with tech giants over fees.

"We need to even up the bargaining," he said on Tuesday.

"We need to give that teeth and make that work, and see as best we can to come up with the sort of outcome you'd have in a competitive market."

Mr Sims declined to comment on News Corp Australia's suggested price tag of $1 billion a year or Nine's floated going rate of $600 million.

He said collective bargaining would be the most straightforward way to determine fees, but it could still result in arbitration.

"I'm not going to predict outcomes. What I am going to predict is we will even up that bargaining position and come out with a better position than we are in now," he said.

Facebook and Google have a stranglehold on the digital advertising market and benefit greatly from the content of news publishers on their platforms.

Google argues it doesn't make money from searches because only clicks on ads drive revenue.

Mr Sims said while direct benefits weren't large, there were significant benefits stemming from the use of news.

"If you want to be the all-singing, dancing search engine, you need news so that when someone types in coronavirus, you get all the news articles," he said.

"Otherwise it's a pretty limp search."

He said quality content from professional journalists was important to Google and Facebook.

"If you don't have the news, then you might get a whole lot of fake news," he said.

Notifying changes to the websites' algorithms, data sharing, the use of content behind pay-walls, and the definition of news are among the other issues in the ACCC's concepts paper.

A voluntary code was torpedoed earlier this year after negotiations between the watchdog and Google and Facebook broke down.

Latest articles

National

Love rival murderer sacks another lawyer

Sentencing has been delayed again for Perth murderer Daniel James Carrington after he sacked another lawyer and went on a rant in court.

AAP Newswire
National

Newmarch death takes COVID-19 toll to 100

The Anglicare-run Newmarch House in Sydney has confirmed another elderly resident infected with COVID-19 has died bringing the national death toll to 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Fines have struck ‘balance’: Vic minister

Victorian police have stung more than 5600 people with COVID-19 related fines, with the police minister believing they have struck a good balance.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic official regrets tweet distraction

A Victorian deputy chief health officer says she regrets the distraction she caused by likening coronavirus to Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia.

AAP Newswire