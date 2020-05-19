COVID-clean training for SA businesses

National

Up to 5500 South Australians in retail, hospitality, tourism, security and transport industries will benefit from a new training program to prepare the sectors for reopening and staying "COVID-clean".

The $5.5 million toolkit, co-funded by the state and federal governments, will teach skills like hand hygiene practices, effective surface cleaning, use of personal protective equipment and disposing of contaminated waste.

Premier Steven Marshall said having skilled operators was critical and the accredited program was being developed in consultation with the sectors.

"As restaurants and pubs gear up to get back to work, the 'COVID-clean' toolkit will boost business confidence, particularly as restrictions begin to ease," Mr Marshall said on Tuesday.

"We've already had weeks of work with individual industries, making sure the training materials provided are fit for purpose (and) tailored for their sector.

He said the materials would be finalised in the coming weeks and was likely to be an online course.

South Australian pubs are due to open next month but would be "modified", likely beginning with table service, according to the premier.

"You won't be having a situation where there might be 200 people clambering to get to the bar.

"We're working through that model (and) if we make sure we have trained personnel, we'll be able to get businesses up and running viably much sooner than other states."

Hotel manager Matthew Binns said opening the business for 10 people, under the current restrictions, was not sustainable.

Mr Binns believed his employees would embrace the training program because it was for their own safety as well as customers.

"We were putting in place our own plans to do a similar thing so to have a structure is a good thing for our employees and our customers."

