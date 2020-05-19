National

Bail for Qld father charged with murder

By AAP Newswire

Statue of Greek Goddess of Justice, known as Themis (file image)

A Queensland man charged with the murder of his four-month-old son will be released on bail.

Tiaan Burger, 27, was arrested on January 24 over the death of Finnick Hercules Burger nine days earlier.

Police previously alleged the baby sustained "multiple injuries" during an incident at a house at Sun Valley, Gladstone, on January 12.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital by paramedics before being flown to Brisbane's Children's Hospital.

He died on January 15.

Queensland Ambulance Services has said paramedics responded to a Sun Valley house for a reported medical episode involving an infant on January 12 at 5.24pm.

Burger's barrister, Michael Copley QC, told the Brisbane Supreme Court the Crown's case was difficult to assess, but not "of overwhelming strength".

"There are a number of issues that would appear to be up in the air," Mr Copley said on Tuesday .

These included the cause of death, who caused the death and with what intention the death was caused.

He said Burger doesn't have substantial ties to Australia, but has no criminal record.

The Crown did not oppose the bail application.

Justice Helen Bowskill agreed to Burger's release on bail, saying keeping him in custody was no longer justified.

Burger will be required to live with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, have no contact with his wife and surrender both of his passports.

