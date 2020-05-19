National

Whale freed from net off Gold Coast

By AAP Newswire

A 2002 image of divers trying to cut a whale free from a shark net. - AAP

A man in a tinny could be fined for rescuing a whale calf trapped in nets off the Gold Coast.

The man reportedly launched his own rescue effort on Tuesday morning after becoming frustrated at authorities for not acting quickly enough.

He used his boat to speed into waters off Burleigh Heads, removing his shirt and donning swimming fins before diving into the water to cut the baby whale free.

It's unknown how long the calf - believed to be a humpback - had been trapped.

It was spotted at around 7am by a drone operator.

While the rescuer is being hailed "a hero" on social media, he now risks a fine for interfering with shark control nets.

The Queensland government has established a 20-metre exclusion zone around shark control equipment.

Failure to adhere to that distance could attract a $522 fine.

Conservationists are calling on the government to remove shark nets as the whales head north for their annual migration to warmer waters.

"Their removal during the whale migration season would be a good start and could be accompanied by the serious proving of other technologies such as drones. This must happen now," Sea Shepherd campaigner Jonathan Clark said.

The state government's shark control program has been mired in controversy for years.

Aspects of the program were successfully challenged in court last year by the Humane Society, which argued catching and killing sharks did not reduce the risk of an unprovoked attack.

However, a number of shark nets and drumlines were reintroduced along the Queensland coastline in a reported attempt to stem a drop in tourism numbers following a string of attacks, one of which was fatal.

The amended program encourages the release of most sharks but allows state contractors to kill sharks if necessary.

