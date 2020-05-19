National

Alleged Qld parent killer to be extradited

By AAP Newswire

Police at Joyner homicide scene (file image) - AAP

A Queensland man who fled to Sydney after allegedly beating his parents to death will be extradited back to the Sunshine State.

Christopher Puglia, 31, is facing two murder charges after he was arrested at Berowra, in northern Sydney, about four hours after his parents' bodies were found on Sunday.

Queensland Police allege Puglia killed Frank and Loris Puglia, both 59, on Saturday at their Joyner home north of Brisbane. A relative discovered their bodies after going to the couple's home for a catch-up.

In Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday, magistrate Kevin Hockey granted an extradition request from Queensland detectives who travelled to Sydney for the hearing.

Puglia, who did not appear via video link, won't be returned across the border until Wednesday.

"Unfortunately due to logistics and no flights they're going to have to drive ... that's why we're pressing for first thing tomorrow," a police prosecutor said on Tuesday.

He's due to face Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Thursday.

