Injured miner released after Qld explosion

By AAP Newswire

One miner seriously injured in an underground gas explosion at a central Queensland mine has been released from hospital, while the lives of his four workmates continue to hang in the balance.

The men were working at Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine at Moranbah on May 6 when the incident occurred.

Four miners suffered extensive burns to their upper bodies and airways in the blast.

They were flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where they remain in a critical condition two weeks later.

The fifth man, aged 44, has since been released from hospital.

The Queensland government has set up an independent inquiry to determine the cause of the explosion, with an interim report due to be handed down in August.

Anglo American has paused mining at the site to conduct its own investigation.

The incident comes months after a report found Queensland's mining sector was in the grips of a death cycle, with more lives at risk without a safety overhaul.

The report reviewed the 47 deaths in the state's mines and quarries from 2000 to 2019 and made a series of recommendations after finding most of the deaths were preventable.

