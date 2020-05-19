National

Vic unis receive state financial boost

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas. - AAP

Hard-hit Victorian universities will receive a $350 million financial boost to help them recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Higher Education Minister Gayle Tierney on Tuesday announced universities will also be offered payroll tax deferrals of around $110 million to mitigate the effect of reduced international student enrolments.

Treasurer Tim Pallas said the funding was Victoria's next step to recover economically, after a $2.7 billion funding for building works, including $55 million for maintenance at TAFE centres, was rolled out on Monday.

