Coroner probes Tas virus-positive deaths

By AAP Newswire

The North West Private Hospital, Burnie Tasmania - AAP

The death of two people in northwest Tasmania who had previously tested positive to coronavirus is being investigated by the coroner.

The woman and man, both in their 60s, died on Monday and Sunday respectively at the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie.

Health authorities say the pair had serious pre-existing health conditions, and their deaths won't be counted as part of the official COVID-19 death toll until more information is obtained.

Their deaths have been referred to the coroner for further investigation.

The North West Regional Hospital and its private counterpart were shut last month after scores of staff and patients tested positive to COVID-19.

The facilities returned to full operations about a week ago after a specialist deep clean.

About two-thirds of the state's 226 recorded cases have come in the northwest and 12 of the 13 virus-related deaths in Tasmania have occurred in the region, while the national toll is 99.

There were no new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Monday and just 16 remain active.

