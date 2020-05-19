National

Coronvirus cases pop up in Victoria

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian aged care centre is taking safety precautions after a resident tested positive to coronavirus.

One of the six new cases announced on Monday was a resident of the Villa Maria Aged Care facility in Bundoora.

The health department said the resident has been isolated in their room since developing mild symptoms.

Staff are using full PPE to care for the resident.

All staff and residents will be tested over the coming days and contact tracing is underway, the department said in a statement.

"Residents and families are all being informed, and the department is working closely with the facility to ensure appropriate public health actions have been taken, including isolation, quarantine and cleaning," the statement reads.

The state's total COVID-19 infections sits at 1567.

Twelve McDonald's outlets were closed after a visit from a coronavirus-infected delivery driver.

The fast-food outlets have been shut for deep-cleaning after the truck driver made deliveries while asymptomatic with COVID-19.

No employee has tested positive in connection to the driver.

The driver was an extended family member of a worker at the McDonald's in Fawkner, where a cluster emerged on May 9.

Eleven cases have been linked to the cluster, including four staff and seven close contacts.

The site reopened on Wednesday, staffed by workers from elsewhere, after it had been closed for five days for deep-cleaning.

McDonald's said in a statement that close contacts and staff who have worked specific shifts during and after the driver's delivery have been told not to return to work for 14 days, and to be tested.

The state government also announced it would chip in $2.7 billion for building projects to help revive the economy hit by the pandemic.

