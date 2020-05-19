Qld COVID-19 nurse under investigation

A Queensland aged care facility remains in lockdown after a nurse working at the home tested positive to coronavirus.

Two investigations into the incident at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre have been launched.

The nurse tested positive to COVID-19 on Thursday after she had worked while having symptoms of the deadly virus and awaiting her test results.

All patients and staff, except for one who is on leave, have tested negative to the virus, however.

Some residents have been temporarily relocated to nearby hospitals so those potentially exposed can self-isolate in their own rooms.

Health Minister Steven Miles ordered an independent investigation into the incident to accompany Queensland Health's internal inquiry.

It is hoped the outcome of the investigations will determine how the nurse contracted the virus and why she was at work while awaiting her results.

"Since she had that confirmed result, she has been extremely co-operative and has worked very closely with us," Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Monday.

Queensland has recorded 1057 total cases of COVID-19, however, just 13 remain active.

Dr Young said officials had been unable to determine how 42 of the cases, including the Rockhampton nurse, had contracted the virus.

"They're the cases that worry me," she said.