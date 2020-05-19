Drug dealer to learn of Lawyer X bail bid

A drug trafficker jailed on the word of one of Lawyer X Nicola Gobbo's clients is eyeing a release on bail on Tuesday.

Zlate Cvetanovski becomes eligible for parole in August, but wants to be freed sooner after already serving more than a decade behind bars.

Cvetanovski is appealing three criminal convictions he argues were tainted by Lawyer X's supergrass past as a police informer.

He was convicted after Ms Gobbo convinced a drug cook client - who she had informed on - to give evidence against him.

Prosecutors conceded in Victoria's Court of Appeal last week that the evidence of that witness was vital to their case against Cvetanovski.

His lawyer Julie Condon QC went further, saying it was pivotal.

"The case quite clearly stood or fell on the word of (that person) and that underscores the significance of the lack of disclosure," she said.

Cvetanovski's bail application is based on the belief his appeal has a reasonable prospect of success, that he's served almost his entire sentence and that COVID-19 is affecting his time in custody.

Delay is also a factor given his appeal was lodged in September 2017.

He made a bid for bail in April last year, but it was rejected because the case was not far enough along at that point.

Now judges are questioning whether Cvetanovski's legal team need to keep waiting for more evidence.

Justice David Beach suggested they were "pushing against an open door".

Prosecutors are challenging the appeal's chance of success, and dispute suggestions Ms Gobbo acted as a lawyer for Cvetanovski as well.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Brendan Kissane said the case involved a "clearly unusual set of circumstances" but stopped short of saying it was exceptional.

Cvetanovski must prove it is exceptional before he can be granted bail.

His former wife has offered a $500,000 surety if he is to be released.

Three judges will hand down their decision on Cvetanovski's bail application on Tuesday morning.

A number of other appeals are also underway, including drug kingpin Tony Mokbel, and tomato tin ecstasy importers Rob Karam and Jan Visser.