Hazelwood operators to be sentenced

By AAP Newswire

Firefighters battling a blaze at the Hazelwood mine (file image) - AAP

Operators of a Victorian power station will be sentenced after putting employees and communities at risk over a bushfire that spread to a nearby mine.

A jury convicted the Hazelwood Power Corporation in November after finding its risk assessment for bushfires was inadequate and that they failed to wet down areas around the mine before the fire took hold, burning for 45 days.

The corporation also didn't have enough workers on-site with the expertise to fight the fire.

In July, four companies that operated the Hazelwood Power Station were found guilty of pollution offences resulting from the 2014 mine fire which blanketed the nearby town of Morwell with smoke and ash.

A separate jury found Hazelwood Pacific Pty Ltd, Australian Power Partners B.V., Hazelwood Churchill Pty Ltd and National Power Australia Investments Ltd guilty of three charges brought by the Environmental Protection Agency.

"These companies did not light the fire, but have now been found to have been responsible for the pollution which came from it, which the court heard had an impact upon the community," EPA Victoria boss Cathy Wilkinson said after the convictions.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said the fire had a devastating impact on workers, emergency personnel and the local community and the operators should have been better prepared for the risk.

Supreme Court Justice Andrew Keogh will hand down two separate sentences on Tuesday.

