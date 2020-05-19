National

China slaps heavy tariffs on Aust barley

By AAP Newswire

Barley - AAP

1 of 1

China has slapped punitive tariffs of more than 80 per cent on barley imports from Australia as more than 110 countries backed a push for an international coronavirus inquiry.

China's Ministry of Commerce announced the tariffs on Monday night as Australia secured broad international backing for the probe into COVID-19 at a virtual meeting of the World Health Assembly.

After a 17-month investigation of an anti-dumping complaint, Chinese authorities imposed a 73.6 per cent anti-dumping tariff and a 6.9 per cent anti-subsidy tariff on Australian barley.

"The investigating authority has ruled that there was dumping of imported barley from Australia and the domestic industry suffered substantial damage," a statement on the ministry's website said.

The tariffs are a huge blow to Australia's $1.3 billion barley trade with China, which is understood to include about half of all barley exports.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham indicated Australia will appeal the decision.

"Australia is deeply disappointed with China's decision to impose duties on Australian barley," he said in a statement.

"We reject the basis of this decision and will be assessing the details of the findings while we consider next steps."

The punitive tariffs come just one week after China imposed a ban on meat imports from four Australian processing plants.

The measures increase suspicions that China is punishing Australia for pushing for an international investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile more than 110 countries co-sponsored a motion for an independent international investigation at the WHO summit on Monday night.

WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus promised an investigation before the vote went ahead, while President Xi Jinping said his country supported a "comprehensive evaluation of the global response".

"This work needs a scientific and professional attitude, and needs to be led by the WHO; and the principles of objectivity and fairness need to be upheld," Xi told the summit.

Mr Birmingham admitted China had long-standing grievances over Australian tariffs on its steel.

"We have had representations in the past from China in relation to our anti-dumping system,'' he told the Australian Financial Review.

"Anti-dumping disputes shouldn't be resolved by scorecard though. They should be resolved on the merits of each individual argument.

"If somebody is dissatisfied by a finding of Australia's anti-dumping commission, then they ought to appeal it, use the mechanisms available to them.

''You don't address the issue by acting in any retaliatory way against an unrelated product or good where there is no justification to say that dumping has been undertaken.''

Latest articles

News

Economy expected to pick up after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed

Local economies will kick start once again when coronavirus restrictions start to ease in New South Wales from Friday, May 15.

Daniel Hughes
News

Bins upgraded

Jerilderie is keeping its town tidy with 17 new bins built and installed around town. One of the town’s businesses Mungo’s Repairs, was called upon to carry out the build and repairs, with $20,000 allocated to the town’s waste management. With the...

Daniel Hughes
News

School’s back

Students can return to face-to-face learning this week, with schools returning as per phase one of the government recommendations.

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic official regrets tweet distraction

A Victorian deputy chief health officer says she regrets the distraction she caused by likening coronavirus to Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia.

AAP Newswire