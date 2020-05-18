Woman facing Chile extradition denied bail

A Sydney woman will remain behind bars ahead of an extradition hearing over alleged crimes committed during Augusto Pinochet's military dictatorship in Chile.

Adriana Rivas, 67, on Monday was denied bail for the third time since her arrest in February 2019 on allegations she was a former operative for Chile's secret police.

Magistrate Robert Williams knocked back her claim that asthma, other medical conditions and COVID-19 were special and changed circumstances warranting her release.

"The applicant has not demonstrated a change of circumstances," he said in Sydney's Central Local Court.

"Further the applicant has not demonstrated ... that special circumstances exist."

Lawyers for the Republic of Chile had opposed the application saying Rivas was a flight risk and couldn't produce any evidence of her ailing health.

A two-day extradition hearing has been set down for June 16 and 17.

Rivas is accused of being an operative for Direccion de Inteligencia Nacional and being involved in the disappearance of seven people in the 1970s.

The brigade she was in allegedly physically and psychologically tortured members of the communist party who opposed Pinochet's regime.

One alleged victim was five months pregnant at the time, Central Local Court has been told.

During an interview with SBS in 2013, Rivas admitted to being a member of DINA but denied any wrongdoing.

She told the court in April she was a secretary for the organisation.

Rivas immigrated to Australia in the late 1970s with her family and worked as a nanny.

Her previous bail applications cited depression, a bladder issue, osteoporosis and a longstanding kidney problem.