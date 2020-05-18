National

SA passes 80,000 tests as regime bolstered

By AAP Newswire

Premier Steven Marshall - AAP

Specific and targeted COVID-19 testing for high-risk sectors of society will be introduced to continue South Australia's defence against the virus.

Transport, health, seasonal and aged care workers, along with prisoners and the homeless, are being prioritised under the Active Testing Surveillance Framework.

The program comes as the SA government prepares for a possible second wave of coronavirus cases despite the state having no new or active infections.

"Extensive testing for COVID-19 has been a hallmark of South Australia's strong, decisive response to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic," Premier Steven Marshall said.

"To safely ease restrictions as soon as possible we must have the confidence we can identify cases and quickly isolate the virus."

So far SA has conducted 80,000 tests with an average of 1500 a day over the past week.

Mr Marshall also rejected suggestions the state's good position could result in the borders with other states being opened soon.

He said a time would come to open the borders but not yet.

"These gains that we've made have been so hard-fought that we don't want to cede those by opening up our borders too soon," he said.

"We do not want to put South Australian businesses in the difficult position of opening up, and only having to close again because of a second wave of COVID-19 infections."

