WA family murder accused to stand trial

By AAP Newswire

A Perth man is expected to stand trial later this year charged with murdering his mother, eight-year-old brother and 15-year-old sister.

Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts, 21, was charged the day after his mother Michelle, 48, and brother Rua were found dead at their Ellenbrook home in July 2018.

His sister Bella was found injured in the backyard and died on the way to hospital.

Petersen-Crofts previously pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

He faced the Western Australian Supreme Court on Monday via a link from a secure psychiatric facility.

The case was adjourned until August 3 and the court heard provisional trial dates had been set aside for October.

At his first court appearance, Petersen-Crofts rambled to the magistrate about his "mamma" and "painting a picture of Jesus".

He also told a security guard he looked "like a serial killer".

A senior homicide squad officer said at the time of the murders that it was "potentially the most horrific crime scene" he had seen.

