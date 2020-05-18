National

Bail revoked for Qld terrorism suspect

By AAP Newswire

A man who allegedly tried to send software to help a terrorist organisation create propaganda videos will be extradited to NSW to face trial.

Alaa Adam Atwani, 28, is accused of trying to send the software to his brother who was going to work for Islamic State's media unit.

The former Queensland police recruit faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in jail for the terrorism offence.

Commonwealth prosecutors allege there was extensive communication between Atwani and his brother arranging for the provision of the video editing software.

The alleged communication occurred in October and November 2014, when Atwani was 22.

Atwani was arrested in May last year and released on bail on April 2.

Federal police arrested him a week later on a NSW warrant issued for the same charge.

A Brisbane magistrate ordered Atwani's transfer to NSW in custody on April 14, but immediately suspended the order after Atwani's lawyer, Ruth O'Gorman, applied for it to be reviewed in a higher court.

Ms O'Gorman said there was no reason to think Atwani would not appear in a NSW court, if he was on bail.

But Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Glenn Martin on Monday ordered Atwani be taken into custody ahead of his extradition, which is expected to take place within days.

Atwani can apply for bail again in a Sydney court.

