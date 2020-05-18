National

NSW wife-killer’s female contact monitored

By AAP Newswire

A convicted wife-killer will not have to wear an electronic monitoring device despite his "troubling" contact with a woman he met on a Sydney nudist beach.

Thomas Andrew Keir shared wine, had a "kiss and cuddle", went to the woman's home, pestered her with notes and was not immediately truthful with police about his visit, Justice Richard Button said on Monday.

Although he found electronic monitoring was not appropriate, the judge banned Keir from entering, remaining or staying overnight at a woman's home without prior approval from his supervisor.

The condition was one of 16 attached to a two-year extended supervision order (ESO) granted by the Supreme Court judge on the application of the State of NSW.

Keir was jailed for 22 years with a non-parole period of 16 years after being found guilty of the 1988 Sydney murder of his first wife, Jean.

The upholsterer was earlier acquitted of the 1991 murder of his second wife Rosalina Canonisado.

Keir was not released on parole until October 2019 and became the subject of an interim supervision order.

Keir was a "mature man of obvious intelligence, unburdened by criminogenic addictions or pathologies", who has proceeded reasonably well in the community since his release to parole, the judge said.

But he had never accepted guilt over his wife's murder, which the Crown contended probably involved strangulation and occurred in the evening while they were at home together.

"The defendant thereafter coolly and contemptuously buried at least some of her bones in the backyard of premises associated with himself," the judge said.

Despite his denial of guilt, Keir conceded he conducted an affair with the mother of his first wife for years without her knowledge and inflicted violence on his spouse during their relationship.

The judge said Keir did nothing "wrong" - legally, morally or otherwise - in his recent contact with "Linda", whom he met at the nudist beach in March.

But in the context of his life history, the events were "surely troubling", involving a man convicted of murdering his wife in the home of a woman he had only just met.

He had drunk alcohol with her, engaged in limited intimate contact and went back to her home leaving notes asking her to call him, saying "you are a very special friend please speak with me".

Some days after the meeting, he sought permission - which was refused - from his supervisor for Linda to bring a cooked meal to his place.

The State had argued the conditions should include electronic monitoring and the provision of a weekly plan of his movements, proposals rejected by the judge.

But his interaction with Linda gave rise for a need for "a further tightening of the conditions upon which the defendant can have social contact with women", he said.

They include telling his supervisor within 24 hours the name of a woman with whom he has started a friendship, romantic or sexual relationship.

Keir also has to consent to the officer disclosing his murder conviction to the woman if deemed necessary or desirable in the interests of her safety or that of any child in her care.

