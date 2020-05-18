National

SA kidnapper appeals in backpacker case

By AAP Newswire

A South Australian man who kidnapped and raped a European backpacker in a pig shed on his regional property has questioned the use of some evidence at his trial as he seeks to appeal his conviction.

Gene Charles Bristow held the 24-year-old woman for two days after he answered a Gumtree advertisement she posted in search of farm work in 2017.

After being found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, rape and indecent assault, he was jailed for 18 years with a non-parole period of 12 years and six months.

But in arguing his appeal on Monday, defence counsel Paul Charman questioned the use of some of the evidence during the trial, including details of how the woman had managed to release herself from her chains and subsequently use her computer to send messages for help.

After sending the messages, the woman had chained herself back up before her release the next day, according to the material provided to the court.

Mr Charman said the jury should have been given specific directions by the trial judge about how to make use of this evidence.

He said the jury should not have used this information, which was tendered by consent in the form of prior statements by the victim, as evidence of her credibility and reliability.

"The preference would have been to tell them to disregard it totally," Mr Charman said.

In sentencing Bristow, District Court Judge Geraldine Davison said he lied to the woman to lure her to the farm at Meningie, 150km southeast of Adelaide, then chained her hands and legs "in what must have been a terrifying experience for her".

"You took her mobile phone and disposed of it, and left her alone in that shed in the middle of nowhere," she said.

"You raped her on a number of occasions."

While she was in the shed, Bristow threatened to shoot her and told her fake stories about police corruption and his involvement in a kidnapping ring.

"It is impossible to understand how alone and devastated she must have felt as you humiliated and degraded her in a foreign country," Judge Davison said.

But she said it was the woman's courage, resourcefulness and practicality that led Bristow to eventually release her in Murray Bridge.

"She managed to undo the chains and to use her computer to alert others that she needed assistance," Judge Davison said.

"She also remained submissive to you and did not attempt to aggravate and annoy you."

The appeal hearing is continuing.

