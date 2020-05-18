National

No jail for drug driver who killed Vic man

By AAP Newswire

A drug driver who fatally struck an elderly man in regional Victoria has been spared a jail term.

Heidi O'Neill struck 78-year-old Winton Wells as he crossed a Ballarat road on May 9, 2018.

O'Neill had taken methylamphetamine the night before to help ease the pain caused by an autoimmune disease and it was still in her system when the crash happened.

Mr Wells died in hospital 20 days later, with O'Neill telling police she simply hadn't seen him on the road.

The 37-year-old op shop manager avoided a jail term in the County Court of Victoria on Monday, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and also admitting to drug driving.

There is no evidence drugs or speed contributed to the crash.

Judge Liz Gaynor handed O'Neill a two-year community correction order, also ordering she perform 200 hours of unpaid work and not drive for 18 months.

Mr Wells' widow, Norma, said life without her husband of 59 years was "excruciating".

"I just get so lonely at night. Every sound is amplified. It's just so frightening," she told the court in a statement.

Mr Wells walked into oncoming traffic on the way back from an optometrist's appointment.

O'Neill was remorseful and had stopped using illicit drugs to manage her chronic Lupus pain since the crash, Ms Gaynor said.

The driver had also developed post-traumatic stress disorder and tried to take her own life.

"Your psychological suffering in relation to this offending has been extreme," the judge said.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

