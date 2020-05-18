National

One fifth of Australians ignore crime

By AAP Newswire

Police tape with Crime Stoppers logo. - AAP

1 of 1

One in five Australians choose to turn a blind eye when witnessing a crime and thousands more prefer to tell family and friends rather than authorities, according to a national survey.

Personal concerns such as fear of safety and potential repercussions were among the most popular reasons to justify ignoring crime according to Crime Stoppers.

Half of the survey's 2200 respondents however said they would speak up and take action, while one third would rather share information with family and friends than authorities.

This is the first time Crime Stoppers Australia has specifically included people under 18 years of age in a survey and those from non-English speaking backgrounds, providing a more comprehensive understanding of Australia's views on a range of crime issues.

Crime Stoppers Australia Chair, Diana Forrester has encouraged those questioning themselves to speak up as it could make an impact in their community.

"It may be an overheard conversation, odd neighbourhood comings or goings, or something that just doesn't feel right - and that's the very time that people should listen to their instinct and share what they know with Crime Stoppers without having to worry about getting further involved or going to court."

The service is contacted every two minutes to share information which leads to an estimated 100 arrests every week across the nation.

Latest articles

National

One fifth of Australians ignore crime

One in five Australians choose to turn a blind eye when witnessing a crime, according to a national Crime Stoppers survey.

AAP Newswire
National

Brothers sentenced for Vic cop bashing

Two brothers have been sentenced over the bashing of a top Victorian police officer, with one avoiding jail.

AAP Newswire
National

New psych report over baby’s murder

The SA Supreme Court has ordered a new psychiatric report into Michelle Beal who is accused of the murder of her baby son in 2018.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic official regrets tweet distraction

A Victorian deputy chief health officer says she regrets the distraction she caused by likening coronavirus to Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia.

AAP Newswire