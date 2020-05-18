National

Brothers sentenced for Vic cop bashing

By AAP Newswire

Isaiah Stephens (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Two brothers have been sentenced over the bashing of a top Victoria police officer and one has avoided jail.

Jay Stephens, 21 and brother Isaiah, 19, admitted recklessly causing serious injury over the attack last June.

The pair bashed Victoria Police assistance commissioner Chris O'Neill on the grounds of the elite St Kevin's school at Toorak.

"It was needlessly started by you, Jay Stephens and you Isaiah stupidly joined in," Victorian County Court Judge Paul Lacava said on Monday.

He jailed Jay Stephens for 20 months and his younger brother Isaiah was ordered to serve a two-and-half-year community corrections order.

Once Judge Lacava handed down the sentence he spoke directly to Isaiah Stephens about his community-based order.

"A lot of people have put in a lot of work ... please don't let them down, I know you won't," he told the 19-year-old.

