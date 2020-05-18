National

New psych report over baby’s murder

By AAP Newswire

Michelle Allison Beal (file image) - AAP

A new psychiatric report will be ordered in relation to a South Australian woman charged with the murder of her nine-week-old baby to determine if she has a mental competence defence.

Michelle Allison Beal appeared in the Supreme Court on Monday where she entered a not-guilty plea in relation to the death of her son in December 2018.

The Crown asked that the new report be ordered to determine if she was mentally competent at the time at which point the Director of Public Prosecution will consider the next step in the case.

Beal is alleged to have killed her baby son at her home and was initially detained under the Mental Health Act

Police and ambulance crews were called to the property after receiving reports of an "unresponsive baby".

"Despite the efforts of paramedics, the baby was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in a statement at the time.

No details on the cause of death have been released.

Beal will return to court in August.

