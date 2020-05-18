National

Walsh begins move to ‘step-down’ facility

By AAP Newswire

Phil Walsh (file image) - AAP

The son of slain Adelaide Crows coach Phil Walsh will be allowed to spend some time in a "step-down" facility as he progresses towards a possible release back into the community.

Cy Walsh was detained until further order after the Supreme Court found he was mentally incompetent when he stabbed his father to death in July 2015.

The 31-year-old was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and granted leave from James Nash House to treat the condition and progress his rehabilitation.

He will now be allowed to spend some time in a less secure facility on the same grounds ahead of a possible permanent move there in four months' time.

Trish Johnson, for Walsh, asked the court on Monday to order a further psychiatric report for Walsh to determine his progress.

If all is well he could then be moved permanently to the step-down centre, which would be another step towards his transition back into the community.

Any time he leaves the facility for medical treatment or other issues, he will still be accompanied.

Walsh is currently allowed supervised release for medical appointments and wider rehabilitation.

He was found not guilty of the murder of his 55-year-old father at the family's Adelaide home after the court accepted that he had undiagnosed and untreated schizophrenia at the time.

The court will consider the new report at a hearing in September.

