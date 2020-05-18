National

Tasmanians dine out as virus rules ease

By AAP Newswire

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmanians can eat at restaurants and cafes again as coronavirus restrictions ease in the island state.

From Monday, Tasmanian restaurants and cafes will be allowed to have up to 10 people seated inside.

Gatherings of up to 10 people are also allowed, including for real estate purposes, small religious gatherings and weddings.

Funerals can have up to 30 guests and 10 people can visit community facilities such as libraries under the easing of restrictions.

Premier Peter Gutwein urged residents not to let their guard down to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the state.

"A number of countries around the world have already found that they have been hit by second wave," Mr Gutwein said on Sunday.

"We don't want to go through that, that would be devastating both in Tasmania and in this country."

No fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed in Tasmania on Sunday, leaving the state's total number of infections so far at 226.

Latest articles

News

Drum shuts down Sheed’s calls to include universities in the JobKeeper payments

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has shut down State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed’s calls for the government to include universities in the Job Keeper Payment program. Last week it was revealed Shepparton’s La Trobe University campus...

Morgan Dyer
News

All systems go for Shepparton’s new fire station

The construction of Shepparton’s new state-of-the-art fire station is on track to be completed early next year. The multimillion-dollar facility, on the corner of Vaughan and Archer St, will “dramatically” increase in size...

Morgan Dyer
Community

Open for Business

Support your local business

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

Three new NSW virus cases as bars reopen

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, while the state has recorded three new cases.

AAP Newswire