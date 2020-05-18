Tasmanians dine out as virus rules ease

Tasmanians can eat at restaurants and cafes again as coronavirus restrictions ease in the island state.

From Monday, Tasmanian restaurants and cafes will be allowed to have up to 10 people seated inside.

Gatherings of up to 10 people are also allowed, including for real estate purposes, small religious gatherings and weddings.

Funerals can have up to 30 guests and 10 people can visit community facilities such as libraries under the easing of restrictions.

Premier Peter Gutwein urged residents not to let their guard down to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the state.

"A number of countries around the world have already found that they have been hit by second wave," Mr Gutwein said on Sunday.

"We don't want to go through that, that would be devastating both in Tasmania and in this country."

No fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed in Tasmania on Sunday, leaving the state's total number of infections so far at 226.