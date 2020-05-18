National

Cafes, pubs open as WA returns to work

By AAP Newswire

Perth cafe - AAP

1 of 1

Normality is starting to resume for Western Australians with cafes, restaurants and pubs reopening their doors and workers returning to offices.

WA is unwinding many of its coronavirus restrictions from Monday, allowing greater regional travel and up to 20 patrons at a time to dine at hospitality businesses.

About 130,000 public servants have been encouraged to return to offices and the government is urging other businesses to send staff back to work.

Premier Mark McGowan hopes to further loosen restrictions by June 8, a week earlier than initially expected.

"My view is if the health advice allows it, we should significantly expand the numbers of people able to attend restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs because clearly 20, while it's a massive improvement, is not enough for many of them to open or make a profit," he said.

The number of regional borders has been cut from nine to four, allowing Perth residents to holiday down south but still quarantining more vulnerable areas in the state's north.

More than 800,000 people have been stopped at regional checkpoints since April 1 with just 1.7 per cent of total vehicles denied entry.

Police will continue to patrol the borders and retain some static checkpoints.

The premier said he was in no rush to support international students returning to WA and didn't expect it to happen before the start of next year.

"Some of the premiers are very keen on that but I think it's a longer-term proposition," he said.

WA recorded three historical coronavirus infections over the weekend. Each of those patients have since recovered.

Five cases remain active with one person in hospital.

Latest articles

News

Drum shuts down Sheed’s calls to include universities in the JobKeeper payments

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has shut down State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed’s calls for the government to include universities in the Job Keeper Payment program. Last week it was revealed Shepparton’s La Trobe University campus...

Morgan Dyer
News

All systems go for Shepparton’s new fire station

The construction of Shepparton’s new state-of-the-art fire station is on track to be completed early next year. The multimillion-dollar facility, on the corner of Vaughan and Archer St, will “dramatically” increase in size...

Morgan Dyer
Community

Open for Business

Support your local business

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

Three new NSW virus cases as bars reopen

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, while the state has recorded three new cases.

AAP Newswire