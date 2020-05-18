National

Morrison keeps strong lead over Albanese

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's handling of the coronavirus crisis has kept his personal approval rating near a record high, the latest Newspoll shows.

Mr Morrison's approval rating dipped two points to 66 per cent, but he leads Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese 56-29 per cent as preferred prime minister.

The coalition's primary vote also benefited from the government's handling of the health and economic crisis, despite huge job losses.

It lifted two-points to 43 per cent after winning over voters from Labor, the Greens and One Nation, according to the poll published in The Australian.

Labor's primary vote slid one point to 35 per cent, while the Greens fell two points to 10 per cent, and One Nation dipped one point to three per cent.

The coalition lead Labor 51-49 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

