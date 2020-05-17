Aust woman in ‘good health’ in Iran prison

An Australian university lecturer jailed in Tehran is in "good health", her family says, contradicting claims she had tried to end her own life.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert had reportedly attempted suicide multiple times after being left in unbearable conditions in Evin prison.

Her family released a statement on Sunday saying they had had a number of conversations with her in recent weeks.

"She has strongly denied reports that she has attempted suicide or that she is being tortured," they say.

"She seems to be in good health considering her situation. We love her and miss her. We ask that you continue to respect both Kylie's and our privacy while we concentrate on getting her home."

Dr Moore-Gilbert had reportedly felt "abandoned and forgotten" and claimed Iran tried to recruit her as a spy.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade also released a statement on Sunday saying Dr Moore-Gilbert was still a top priority.

"Dr Moore-Gilbert's case is one of our highest priorities, including for our embassy officials in Tehran," the statement states.

"We do not accept the charges upon which Dr Moore-Gilbert was convicted and continue all efforts to have her returned to Australia as soon as possible."

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has repeatedly raised the case with her Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif, a spokeswoman said.

It comes after letters smuggled out of Dr Moore-Gilbert's cell in Evin prison, and seen by The Times and The Guardian, showed she begged to leave the restrictive unit where she has served periods in solitary confinement.

Dr Moore-Gilbert, who lectured in Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, was arrested in September 2018 while at an educational conference and later convicted of espionage.

She is understood to be serving a 10-year sentence.

The dual UK-Australian national has described being shown two sentences, one showing 13 months' imprisonment and the other a decade-long term.