WA workers told return to offices, cafes

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan (file image) - AAP

Western Australians are being encouraged to return to offices and dine at restaurants and cafes when restrictions are lifted on Monday.

No new coronavirus cases have been recorded overnight but a third historical infection has been detected, taking the state's tally to 557.

The latest historical case involves a woman in her 30s who self-isolated after being in close contact with a confirmed case about seven weeks ago.

Her initial test results were inconclusive but further analysis has concluded she has contracted and recovered from the virus.

Five cases remain active with one person in hospital.

WA will unwind many of its coronavirus restrictions from Monday, allowing greater regional travel and up to 20 patrons at a time to dine at restaurants, cafes and bars.

"It's the time to support our small businesses, time for people to get back to work and time to do it in a COVID-safe manner," Premier Mark McGowan said on Sunday.

"When our offices go back, which I expect they will to a far greater degree tomorrow, there's a great opportunity to go out for lunch or dinner and support a local small business."

About 130,000 public servants have been directed to return to offices and the government is also urging private businesses to send staff back to work.

Mr McGowan confirmed the government was hoping to further loosen restrictions by June 8, a week earlier than initially expected.

"My view is if the health advice allows it, we should significantly expand the numbers of people able to attend restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs because clearly 20, while it's a massive improvement, is not enough for many of them to open or make a profit," he said.

"So we would very much like to make it more but subject to health advice, and I think that will be a few weeks away."

Thousands of businesses have completed COVID safety plans, while there has also been strong uptake of mandatory hygiene training for hospitality workers.

Pink Duck owner Mark Pink said rent reductions and the JobKeeper scheme had helped make it viable to reopen his Rockingham cafe for five daily sittings.

"I don't think it's going to be as bad as what people think," he said.

