Man out of ICU after horror Perth crash

By AAP Newswire

The partner of a young pregnant woman killed in a horror head-on crash in Perth is out of intensive care but remains in a serious condition.

The woman was the passenger in a Nissan Skyline struck by a Ford Falcon at the intersection of the Great Eastern Highway and Homestead Road in Mahogany Creek about 7.45pm on Friday. She died at Midland Hospital.

The Skyline split in two when it was hit by the Falcon, smashing debris all over the road.

Friends have paid tribute on social media to 21-year-old Maddie Morgan and boyfriend Jack Bryant, 23, who were expecting their first child in less than three weeks.

Mr Bryant suffered serious head and chest injuries and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital.

He has since left intensive care and his condition has improved from critical to serious but stable.

One friend told the Nine Network the tragedy was "so unfair".

"He was happy to be a dad, and happy to be starting this new stage in his life," he said.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Ford Falcon and a 19-year-old passenger were taken to Royal Perth Hospital with serious injuries.

One remains in hospital in a stable condition while the other has been discharged.

Another teenage passenger was uninjured.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

