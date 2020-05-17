National

Economy to recover at different speeds

By AAP Newswire

Bar staff making drinks at the Rio, Summer Hill, Sydney - AAP

A key member of the Morrison government's co-ordination team through the coronavirus crisis believes different parts of the economy will recover quicker than others as the pandemic subsides.

National COVID-19 Co-ordination Commission chair Neville Powell says some businesses have been able to operate reasonably well during the crisis, and as restrictions lift, hospitality and the arts will also come back - both big employers.

"Some of the parts that are going to take longer as is anything associated with international travel, that's going to take the longest to come back," he told Sky News on Sunday.

The commission was set up to help fix supply chains as the pandemic gripped the global economy and secure personal protective equipment for medical workers.

Mr Powell said the commission was now working closely with businesses to help develop plans as to how they can work with the virus and getting them ready to introduce social distancing and personal hygiene in their work places, while putting in place response plans should outbreaks develop.

He said the crisis had shown Australia had become very reliant on international supply chains to the detriment of its own industry.

"We have an opportunity with a relatively low Australian dollar, disruptive global supply chains and the low cost of capital to do something about that as we come out of the crisis and to generate a lot of jobs for Australians," he said.

"We can produce more product here and become more self sufficient, then we don't rely as heavily on international supply chains to support our country and provide that sovereign capability that we need."

