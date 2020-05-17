Victorians urged not to let guard down

National

As Victorians enjoy new freedoms to socialise in small numbers and do outdoor activities, authorities are urging caution to prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

Growing clusters of COVID-19, especially the almost 100 cases at Cedar Meats in Melbourne, have pushed the total number of confirmed cases to 1554.

Of these, 110 are active, with seven of those people in intensive care.

Confirmed cases rose by 11 on Saturday, two of which were connected to the abattoir. The Brooklyn facility is now linked to 98 cases.

McDonald's restaurants in Fawkner and Craigieburn have had staff infected with the virus, both having to close temporarily for deep cleaning.

The Fawkner store, which has been connected to 11 coronavirus cases, reopened on Wednesday with different staff.

The Craigieburn premises is closed after one staff member became infected.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said even outdoor gatherings with one's own family should be approached with caution.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said it was important to understand the pandemic was not over and to take "every possible precaution".

She said the government is satisfied with the state's blitz of 56,000 tests in the past week.

As schools prepare to return for prep, grade one, two, 11 and 12 on May 26 the government is encouraging teachers to get tested for COVID-19.

