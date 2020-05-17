National

SA equips for second wave despite no cases

By AAP Newswire

STEVEN MARSHALL PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

A portable ward will be constructed at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide as the South Australian government prepares for a second wave of coronavirus cases, despite the state having no new or active infections.

Premier Steven Marshall says the additional nine beds in the emergency department will assist with the state's response in preparation for a possible surge in cases.

He said a number of places in the world had low or no COVID-19 infections, like SA, only to have a spike weeks later.

"We don't want that," Mr Marshall said.

"You can't be too careful. I can't emphasise this enough.

"We have worked so hard to get to where we are at the moment and we have to continue."

The extension is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

There were no new infections reported on Saturday with the state's total remaining at 439.

SA has had no active cases since Friday.

One person remains in the Royal Adelaide Hospital but is no longer infectious.

So far, more than 77,000 tests have been conducted in the state.

Latest articles

Finance

Westpac admits money-laundering breaches

Westpac has admitted it failed to correctly report various international transfers of funds, but denied it enabled payments between child sex offenders.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin Australia expected to get 8 offers

Eight bids are expected to be received by end of business on Friday to buy Virgin Australia, which is in voluntary administration.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Boral earnings margins down 3-5pct in 2020

Building products giant Boral says its earnings margins from January to April were three to five per cent lower as a result of the bushfires and COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

‘No justification’ for China barley levy

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says China does not have a case to slap a tariff on Australian barley imports.

AAP Newswire
National

WorkSafe investigates Cedar Meats cluster

WorkSafe has launched an investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at Cedar Meats in Melbourne’s west after three more cases raised the total linked to it to 88.

AAP Newswire