Farmers hope for Chinese trade resolution

By AAP Newswire

Farmers hope a growing trade rift between Australian and China can be quickly resolved for fear of it spreading to other commodities beyond beef and barley.

China is threatening to slap a large tariff on Australian barley imports following an anti-dumping investigation, while it has blocked beef imports from four abattoirs.

Such actions have come within weeks of Australia calling for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, sparking a furious response from China.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the push for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 crisis is "completely unremarkable" and Australia will stand its ground.

But China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has lashed out at foreign politicians for politicising the epidemic.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham will be quizzed on this worrying turn of events when he appears on ABC television's Insiders program on Sunday.

AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver says such issues with Australia's number one trading partner have flared up before, "only to flare down again before they spread".

"Hopefully the same happens this time around... because so far, our exports appear to be benefiting from the recovery in the Chinese economy," Dr Oliver said in a note to clients.

National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simpson pointed out the investigation into barley dumping has been in place for 18 months, while the issue with beef is a technicality around labelling.

But she said farmers are worried because these are tricky issues to work through, particularly when it is not possible to jump on a plane and have face-to-face meetings.

She said China is a big market for Australian farmers, not just for beef and barley, but also for other commodities such as wool and cotton.

